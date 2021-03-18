Abu Dhabi: A new digital platform has been launched to promote modern and contemporary art in Abu Dhabi.
HART – Pride of the Emirates will be managed by the Abu Dhabi Arts Society (ADAS), and its new sponsor, Al Emarat United. It will provide exposure for artists, and allow them to seek out investors and buyers.
“We are proud at Hart to provide various and advanced capabilities in the field of digital technology to support artistic talent. We realise how important it is to use modern technology to develop new services and drive innovation,” said Dr Hamed Al Suwaidi, ADAS president.
Hart will provide a flexible membership subscription model with access to three different galleries. A youth gallery will also cater to young artists. Transactions will be carried out securely and transparently using Blockchain technology, Dr Al Suwaidi assured. This will allow artists to digitally tokenise their artworks and collectibles, and ensure authenticity, price history and origin records.
“This platform is considered a quantum leap and is the first of its kind in the Middle East. There has already been great interest in HART from international art houses and art collectors, who wish to display their unique and different works and collectibles,” Dr Al Suwaidi said.