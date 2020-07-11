Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Labour Court has announced that it handed over financial dues worth Dh170 million to 26,800 workers at their accommodation, in line with the distance work and business continuity plan and as part of the precautionary measures to maintain public health and safety.
The new mechanism aims to help workers who do not have bank accounts, ensuring the procedures for obtaining their financial dues are expedited in accordance with the judicial rulings issued to them, and without having to approach the court’s headquarters, as they are delivered by Emirates Post.
Abu Dhabi Labour Court confirmed that the adoption of this mechanism comes in line with the integrated system to accomplish various judicial processes and complete all related transactions remotely, starting from the case registration, case consideration, the issuance of judgments, and enforcement stage and the fulfillment of the rights of their owners in a record time.
In this regard, the court also explained that the procedures of litigation in the Labour Court, particularly in the labour enforcement section, ensured the prompt execution of the judicial rulings issued to the workers, as the chief executive takes all the measures to fulfill the worker’s right directly and without the need for the worker’s presence, according to the case registration documents.