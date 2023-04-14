Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has fined a total of 76 food outlets for failing to comply with safety, hygiene and sustainability standards.
In a statement, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) said it has launched an extensive inspection campaign to enhance food safety and reduce food waste across 4,491 food establishments during Ramadan. The campaign, which started a week before the holy month, focused on verifying compliance with food safety regulations, enforcing legislation, and promoting the health of food establishments and the community.
Penalties
Among the 4,491 establishments, 76 were fined, whereas 1,628 were given warnings. Another 256 outlets were asked to pay greater attention to their practices.
The Adafsa said a total of 2,531 establishments however met all safety and sustainability requirements. In addition, 12,460 establishments in the Abu Dhabi emirate have begun self-monitoring operations to cut food waste.
Abu Dhabi sees up to an eight per cent increase in food waste, amounting to up to 1,500 tons of wasted food, by the end of Ramadan.
The Adafsa inspection campaigns targeted all establishments within the food chain, including supermarkets, restaurants, distribution centres, food stores, catering companies, and markets selling meat, fish, vegetables, and fruits. Approved procedures were followed to correct any malpractices and ensure access to the highest levels of food safety during Ramadan.
Awareness campaign
The inspection campaign is complemented by an awareness campaign aimed at educating the public about reducing food waste’s harmful effects economically and environmentally. The campaign provides guidance on preserving food, encouraging optimal usage, and changing community behaviours towards food. It emphasises meal planning, determining appropriate quantities of food, safe and correct storage, and handling practices.