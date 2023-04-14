Dubai: Going to the beach today? Be cautious as the weather bureau has issued an alert that the sea will be very rough with wave height at 9 ft in the Arabian Gulf from 8.30am today up to 8.30am tomorrow.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today, the weather will be dusty to partly cloudy with a chance of some convective clouds formation over some eastern and southern areas, and cloudy at times westward with rainfall, and a significant decrease in temperature.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 35 and 39°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 30 to 34°C in the coastal areas and islands and 23 to 28°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 16.2°C in Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 6am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 40°C in Hamim in Al Dhafra region at 4pm.
We can expect moderate to fresh winds and strong at times over the sea causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility. Winds in the Southwesterly to Northwesterly direction will be at a speed of 20 - 30 km/h, reaching upto 40 km/h.
The sea will be rough to very rough at times by evening in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough at times in Oman Sea.