Source says the bus was driven by a driver who was not the regular one on Thursday

Six dead, 19 injured in Abu Dhabi bus crash, 16 of the injured were Nepalese it has now been confirmed Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Police

Abu Dhabi: A total of 24 women were on the bus that collided with a lorry in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, killing six, a Nepalese diplomat has said.

“Among the victims, 17 were Nepalese women, and three have tragically perished in the incident,” Bhesh Karki, labour counsellor at the Nepalese embassy, told Gulf News.

The victims were cleaning staff at a private facilities management firm in the capital.

Among the deceased are Krishna Kumari Adhikari, 44, Bhavana, 24, and Amisha, age unconfirmed.

On Thursday evening only the nationalities of the driver, a Pakistani, and two victims, a Nepali and a Sri Lankan had been established.

As yet there has been no confirmation of the nationality of the final victim.

Karki said that the ladies were likely breadwinners, and that the loss will be tragic for their families.

“Only one of the victims has been discharged so far. The remaining are hospitalised, and are undergoing treatment,” Karki said.

Another source added that many of the women are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after the accident.

The accident occurred Thursday morning on Al Raha Beach Road, when a white sedan that stopped suddenly on the highway caused two other lorries to slow down. The bus carrying the victims was however unable to stop, and rammed into the second lorry.

“We have been told that the driver also died on the stop. He was however not Nepali,” Karki said, adding that Adhikari, Bhavana and Ashima also perished instantly.