Young Emiratis were driving from Abu Dhabi to Liwa when the deadly crash took place

The road to Liwa, Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: File

Abu Dhabi: Two young Emiratis died in a tragic road accident in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday night (December 31, 2019).

Relatives of the victims confirmed the tragedy to Gulf News.

The accident took place before Maghrib prayers today as three young Emiratis were travelling in a car from Abu Dhabi to Liwa.

It was not immediately clear what caused the accident.

The UAE citizens who died were aged 17 and 18, while the third person — whose age was not immediately known — received serious injuries and rushed the intensive care unit (ICU), the relative said.

Relatives told Gulf News that the victims were driving home when the accident took place.