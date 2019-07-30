The accused, who had pleaded not guilty, will be deported following the completion of his punishment. Image Credit: Agency

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation has upheld a lower court’s ruling against a construction company awarding Dh200,000 compensation to the family of an electrician who died while working at an under-construction site in Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeals had awarded compensation of Dh200,000 and fined the company Dh35,000 for violating health and safety measures.

The court found the company responsible for the accident that resulted in the worker falling to his death from a high rise. He slipped while doing some welding work.

Abu Dhabi Police’s investigations revealed that the worker was not technically qualified to do welding work.