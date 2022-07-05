Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s Al Bateen Ladies Beach has been closed from today onwards in order to facilitate its redevelopment.
The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) announced the redevelopment project, saying that it will equip the public beach with modern amenities to enhance the experience of beachgoers.
“[The DMT] has launched the redevelopment of Al Bateen Ladies Beach, to include modern facilities and amenities that will create a distinctive experience for users. The beach will therefore be closed from 4 July 2022 until the second quarter of 2023 while works take place,” the DMT said in a statement on its social media platforms.
The project aligns with DMT’s vision to increase recreational facilities and improve the quality of life in the emirate, the statement added.
Additional amenities
The redevelopment will cover more than 36,580 square metres of coastal space. When reopened, it will include a restaurant, cafes, a prayer room and a convenience store. Sport enthusiasts can enjoy a 500-metre jogging track, a gym, a paddle court, a volleyball court, and a swimming pool. Shower facilities and changing rooms at the beach will also be refurbished.
“The project aims to develop the beach to become one of the best destinations in Abu Dhabi City for ladies, offering leisure activities with more privacy. It will include amenities that add to the beach experience for all residents and visitors. We want the women of Abu Dhabi to have access world-class facilities at the beach under complete privacy,” said Dr. Salem Al Kaabi, acting director general of operational affairs at the DMT.
Child-friendly elements
An integral element of the Al Bateen Ladies Beach redevelopment project comprises child-friendly park facilities with slides, trampolines, and swing ropes adhering to the highest standards in safety and quality.
“As our community grows, we will continue developing exciting recreation opportunities to support an outstanding quality of life in Abu Dhabi for years to come,” Dr Al Kaabi added.