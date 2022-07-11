Abu Dhabi: G42 Healthcare, the Abu Dhabi-based health-tech company, has scaled up efforts to offer its clinical genetic testing solutions in the UAE.
The company has launched more than 250 comprehensive clinical genetic testing panels that use state-of-the-art sequencing technologies, with quick turnaround time.
“As part of our efforts to support the health of future generations and provide better health care every day, Biogenix Labs is expanding its clinical genetics offering in the region and reinforcing its reputation as the regional testing provider of choice. We will soon be expanding this offering to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] as well,” said Dr Fahed Al Marzooqi, chief operating officer of G42 Healthcare.
The diagnostic tests or biomarkers help assess high-risk patients, and aid in the early detection of diseases, their prognosis, therapy selection, response to treatment and chances of recurrence. With the enhanced offerings of more than 5,000 whole-genome sequencing per week and more than 50,000 whole-exome sequencing per week, it enables preventive and precision therapies.
Non-invasive prenatal testing
The current clinical testing portfolio of Biogenix Labs includes screening for cancer, rare and metabolic diseases, newborn genetic conditions, as well as carrier screening tests to determine a couple’s risk of passing inherited disorders to future generations, as well as non-invasive prenatal testing.
The clinical genetic solutions, to be offered through Biogenix Labs — part of G42 Healthcare — are part of the company’s mission to provide insights and facilitate early diagnosis and treatment of cancer, rare and metabolic diseases and other genetic conditions in the region.
The clinical genetics offering will soon be followed by the consumer genomics testing equivalent, allowing for personalised health and wellness plans.