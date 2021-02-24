Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Arts Society’s Cultural and Literary Majlis series organised a panel discussion to discuss innovation in the arts sector.
Coinciding with UAE Innovation Month, the session saw the participation of Dr Ali Al Obaidli, transplant nephrologist and chief medical officer at the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha), Joni Chelwich, entertainment and intervention division director at the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, and Hany Assad, chief executive officer at Global Vision Consultancy.
“Through our various activities that come within the framework of the organisation’s strategic plan, we seek to strengthen partnerships with different entities, and to launch distinct initiatives that enhance the concept and culture of innovation. The hope is that all members of the society will participate in shaping the future of the country towards a new phase of development in the UAE,” said Dr. Hamid Bin Al Suwaidi, founder and chairman of the ADAS board of trustees.
Samia Badr, Strategic Partnerships and Media Manager at the Abu Dhabi Arts Society (ADAS), who moderated the session, added that the panel discussion revolved around the most important vital axes of innovation, including health, education and technology. Various topics were addressed, including adopting innovation in various components of the health care system and improving health services delivery, the importance of innovation in the educational sector as a basic pillar, and the impact of modern technology on society.