Robot is designed for the disinfection of spaces, limiting risk of contamination

Abu Dhabi airport Image Credit: File photo

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Airports has partnered with Tawazun Strategic Development Fund (TSDF) to launch the new CoDi BOT UGV (Unmanned Ground Vehicle), designed and manufactured by UAE-based company Marakeb Technologies, for the disinfection of viruses including COVID-19.

The CoDi BOT UGV will be piloted from May throughout Abu Dhabi International Airport, including in staff areas and cargo facilities, as well as being used as part of cabin deserialization processes on passenger aircraft.

The CoDi BOT UGV is also designed to be able to manoeuvre through airplane cabins through remote control capability, using real-time video and high-speed 4G data connection.

The UGVs will be operated in conjunction with the extensive range of preventative measures implemented at Abu Dhabi International Airport in response to COVID-19. Measures include thermal screening, nasal swabbing, and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, in line with the recommendations by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

“Introducing CoDi BOT UGV at Abu Dhabi International Airport reflects our commitment to adopting innovative technology, which can bolster the protection of our passengers and frontline staff against viruses,” said Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, chief executive officer of Abu Dhabi Airports.

“We have a clear responsibility to ensure our spaces remain clear of any virus threat. By deploying artificial intelligence, it adds another layer of protection and builds on our comprehensive response to the COVID-19 outbreak,” he added.

How the BOT will work