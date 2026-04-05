Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi named Honorary President of UAE Safety Association

Appointment to strengthen emergency readiness and community safety initiatives
The UAE Safety and Emergency Security Association has appointed Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi as its Honorary President, in recognition of his extensive national service and leadership across government, infrastructure and sustainability sectors.
The Association’s Board of Directors said the appointment reflects his strong professional and scientific standing, highlighting his expertise in risk management, sustainability and public service. It noted that his experience will support the Association’s strategic direction and strengthen its role in advancing safety and emergency preparedness across the UAE.
The UAE Safety and Emergency Security Association is a specialised civil organisation focused on promoting a culture of safety and prevention, while enhancing readiness among individuals and institutions. It works to raise public awareness, deliver specialised training programmes, and build partnerships with government entities, private sector organisations and community groups.
Its mandate also includes strengthening community capabilities in risk mitigation, supporting institutional resilience, and contributing to national emergency response and crisis management efforts.
Al Nuaimi expressed appreciation for the appointment, stressing that fostering a culture of safety is a shared national responsibility requiring collaboration across sectors. He said the Association plays a key role in raising awareness and enabling individuals and institutions to adopt best practices in prevention, preparedness and emergency readiness.