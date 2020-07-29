Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Developemnt (DED) has issued a circular instructing restaurants, coffee shops, cafes and other licensed food outlets inside and outside malls to operate at 80% capacity.
The announcement on Wednesday follows measures implemented by Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis & Disaster Committee for COVID-19 Pandemic.
Precautionary measures
Further precautionary measures include ensuring employees undergo laser-based DPI screening for the virus every 2 weeks at designated test centres, as well as temperature checks for employees and use of reusable cutlery if able to be effectively sanitised.