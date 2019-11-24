Mohammad Bin Zayed Award for Best GCC Teacher is open to candidates of all nationalities

Second from right: Minister of Education, Hussain Bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi announces details of the Mohammad Bin Zayed Award for Best GCC Teacher in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Pictures by Anwar Ahmad Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi

Eight ‘best’ teachers from eight Arab countries, including the GCC, Jordan and Egypt will be awarded Dh1 million each in the third edition of the Mohammad Bin Zayed Award for Best GCC Teacher next year, a top official from the Ministry of Education announced in the capital on Sunday.

A total of Dh8 million will be given to the top winners from both public and private schools, which follow the Ministry of Education curriculum.

The last date to submit applications is March 15, 2020, with the final results being announced on October 5 on International Teachers Day.

For the first time, the third edition of the Best Teacher’s Award is open to teachers of all nationalities’ residing in eight countries. This is to encourage the teaching community to innovate in the field of education and take teaching to a new height so that pupils can explore new avenues in varied spheres of life, said Hussain Bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education.

Announcing details of the award at a media briefing in Abu Dhabi, Al Hammadi said, “This edition will select teachers from different GCC countries and take them to Singapore to participate in training programmes to achieve outstanding educational performance.”

The training aims to strengthen the capabilities of GCC teachers, develop their employment skills and equip them with advanced skills that enable them to innovate in the field of education, the minister said.

The best teacher’s first edition award started in 2017 and covered only GCC teachers.

Speaking to Gulf News after the briefing, Dr Hamad Al Darmaki, General Secretary of Mohammad Bin Zayed Award for Best GCC Teacher, said, “Top 30 participants will be taken on an educational trip to the best countries in education so that they can learn about teaching methods, facilities for pupils and best practices. When they come back, they should be able to implement the educational mechanism. At first 120 teachers will be selected from each country for evaluation. They will then be filtered down to 40, out of whom 25 will be chosen. In the penultimate round, 10 teachers will selected, of whom one teacher will be picked from each country in the final round.”

CRITERIA

Teachers will be evaluated for their projects, which have a sustained impact on school life and enhance learning. This may include practical and educational programmes at the local, regional, and international levels.

The teacher’s effectiveness will be measured in improving learning and attainment for students in different grades and their impact in raising academic performance.

The teacher should be recognised by the school community, Ministry of Education, or foreign society and should have received awards at the local, regional and international level.

For details, go to https://www.mbzaward.ae/en