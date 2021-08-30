Sharjah: The Sharjah Police General Command has welcomed the new school year 2021-2022 with an integrated security plan and the application of all precautionary measures, in coordination and cooperation with strategic partners and the authorities concerned to ensure highest standards of security and safety for students and those involved with educational institutions.
Sharjah Police have deployed 70 traffic patrols at intersections and internal and external roads in the emirate, to regulate traffic and facilitate the movement of school buses.
Sharjah Police were keen to develop its traffic plans to ensure a safe school year for students, parents and school staff, in addition to cooperating with the Sharjah Private Education Authority (Spea) in implementing the COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
Integrated plan
Major General Saif Al-Ziri Al-Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, stressed the importance of effective coordination between all stakeholders to ensure the security and safety of students. He praised Spea’s plans to ensure the safety of all educational staff, students and parents. Major General Al-Shamsi stressed that the safety of children [students] is a top priority of Sharjah Police, pointing out that regular meetings will be held with various strategic partners to maintain the health and safety of students and staff at educational institutions, hoping that the new school year will be a happy year for all.
School security
Meanwhile, the General Administration of the Emiri Guard affirmed its keenness to provide the highest standards of security and traffic safety for school students, by harnessing all its capabilities and distributing security patrols and school security personnel to school complexes to regulate the movement of vehicles in front of school gates and adjacent roads and to secure all entry and exit points.
School security patrols, traffic patrols, the Emiri Guard Mobile Operating Room vehicles, as well as children’s security traffic patrols have been pressed into service, accompanied by the cartoon characters ‘Assistant Salem’ and ‘Assistant Salama’.