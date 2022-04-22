Sharjah: The Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah has announced the allocation of 601 mosques for Tahajjud prayers. It has raised its readiness in all mosques of the emirate, especially in the main mosques, in cooperation with the General Command of Sharjah Police, Sharjah Municipality and the Sharjah Volunteer Center, to ensure safety and comfort for all worshipers.
The department confirmed that the maintenance teams and inspectors affiliated with Islamic Affairs carry out field inspection tours to ensure mosques allocated for Tahajjud prayers conform to all safety and health parameters, especially those mosques that witness a large turnout of worshippers — such as the Sharjah Mosque in Al Raqiba area, Sheikh Saud Al Qasimi Mosque in Al Shahba area, King Faisal Mosque in the Al Soor area, Al Noor Mosque in Al Majaz area.
The department has allocated a number of volunteers, in cooperation with Sharjah Volunteer Center of the Department of Social Services in Sharjah, to supervise mosque entry and exits, organise the rows of worshippers in the outer courtyards of mosques that are usually crowded during the last ten days of Ramadan, and to follow-up on all preventive and precautionary measures.
The emergency maintenance teams and cleaners are available round the clock to ensure the comfort and safety of worshipers.
To see the list of mosques in the emirate and to know about prayer timings, visit the link https://sia.gov.ae/tahgood.