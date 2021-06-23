Abu Dhabi: A 60-year-old patient infected with Covid-19 has been airlifted from Al Dhafra region to Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) in the capital.
The Abu Dhabi Police Air Wing facilitated the transfer after receiving a report about the patient, who had been admitted to Madinat Zayed Hospital in Al Dhafra at the time. His condition was critical, with the need for intensive care, and the Abu Dhabi Police immediately deployed an air ambulance and team to airlift him to SKMC.
The patient was accordingly given the necessary medical attention until he was safely transported to, and admitted, at SKMC.