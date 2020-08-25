Abu Dhabi: A total of 520 public buses that operate in Abu Dhabi now offer free internet services to commuters.
Public sector regulator, the Department of Municipalities and Transport Integrated Transport Centre, announced on Tuesday that the roll-out of the service covered 410 buses in the capital and 110 buses in Al Ain in the first phase.
The project, undertaken in association with telecom provider du, aims to improve the quality of bus services in the emirate.
In addition to allowing people to complete essential transactions during their bus journey, the service is expected to attract more commuters to public transport.