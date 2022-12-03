Jakarta: In Indonesia, several iconic landmarks in the capital Jakarta as well as Sumatra celebrated the 51st UAE National Day by displaying the UAE flag.
Also, Sinarmas, a leading multinational corporation based in Indonesia, displayed the UAE flag at 35 locations in Jakarta and Tangerang, including on a giant LED screen at Taman Anggrek Mall, one of the largest malls in Jakarta. Sinarmas also displayed the UAE flag on their mobile advertisement vehicle circulating the Presidential Palace, National Monument, as well as major roads in the Indonesian capital.
Husin Bagis, Indonesian Ambassador to the UAE, said: “Just like how the UAE celebrated Indonesia Independence Day on August 17 by displaying our national flag, we too want to celebrate this auspicious [UAE] National Day by displaying the UAE flag in Indonesia.”
This gesture is one of the ways in highlighting the even closer bilateral relations between Indonesia and the UAE. It is a form of respect and also part of celebrating the closeness of the people of the two countries.
“I sincerely pray that God Almighty grants the UAE and the Leaders, His blessings, and bestows them with prosperity, peace, advancement, and kindness. May the relation between Indonesia and the UAE grow solid,” the ambassador added.