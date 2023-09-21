Dubai: A magnitude 5 earthquake was recorded south of Iran on Thursday morning.
"The quake occurred at 8:02am (local time) South of Iran at a depth of 10 kilometres," the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
It was not "felt by residents and had no effect in the UAE," the NCM said.
Iran lies on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people. A magnitude 7 earthquake that struck western Iran in 2017 killed more than 600 people and injured more than 9,000.