Dubai: The UAE Cabinet had previously announced in March that the same number of holidays will be granted to the public and private sector.

The decree was issued with the aim to achieve a balance between the two sectors and to support the national economy in its various fields.

According to Gulf News reports, Eid Al Fitr this year is likely to fall on Wednesday June 5, which corresponds to 30 days of Ramadan.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources had announced that Eid Al Fitr will be marked from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3.

So if the crescent moon is not sighted on the night of June 3, this means that there will be 30 days of Ramadan and UAE residents will be able to get a five-day public holiday.

In a tweet posted earlier last month, the government department clarified that the next long weekend will be for Eid Al Adha and said that residents will benefit from a four-day holiday – one for Arafat Day and three for Eid which falls on 9 and 10-12 of Dhu Al Hijja respectively.