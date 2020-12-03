Sharjah: Sharjah Department of Islamic Affairs on Thursday announced that mosques in the emirate will open for Friday prayers on December 4. A total of 487 mosques will open up, according to the Sharjah Department of Islamic Affairs — 327 mosques in Sharjah, 92 mosques in the Central Region, and 68 mosques in the Eastern Region.
The Department also allocated a number of mosques for non-Arabic speakers, providing languages including Urdu, Malayalam, Tamil, Pashto and English.
The Department stressed the need for all worshippers to adhere to the preventive procedures and precautionary measures, by bringing their own prayer rugs, wearing masks during prayer time in the mosques, respecting a social distance of 2 metres between each two worshippers, and adhering to the instructional signs on the floors of the mosque’s entrances, as well as the explanatory signs between prayer rows to maintain a safe distance among worshippers.
Sharjah Department of Islamic Affairs published names of the 487 mosques which ready to resume Friday prayer on its website.