Candidates not allowed to submit withdrawal applications after release of final list

File: Candidates filing their registration papers for the FNC election at Dubai World Trade Centre in Dubai. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/ Gulf News

ABU DHABI: The National Election Committee has approved the final list of candidates for the Federal National Council elections 2019 after endorsing all withdrawal applications.

The final list includes 479 names, who are now permitted to continue their electoral campaigns and the programmes related to them, including campaigning in their respective constituencies.