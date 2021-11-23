Ajman: Poised to become the next change agents that the healthcare system needs, 472 students from six colleges of Gulf Medical University were conferred with degrees at the 18th Convocation Ceremony.
With this Gulf Medical University owned by Thumbay Group, a leading medical university in the region, so far has 2591 student graduates since their inception in 1998, the university said in a press release.
The convocation ceremony was held virtually and in person on Monday. Graduates were presented degrees by Dr. Thumbay Moideen, founder, president of Board of Trustees, in the presence of Prof. Hossam Hamdy, chancellor of GMU, vice chancellors and deans of colleges.
Graduates
Of the 472 graduates 69 are from the UAE, 234 represent Middle Eastern and African nations where as 169 students are from Asian, American and other European countries.
Currently 2600 students from 86 countries are studying at Gulf Medical University bringing out a strong message of unity and tolerance that the UAE stands for, the university stated.
Six colleges
The six colleges include; Medicine, Dentistry, Health Sciences, Pharmacy, Nursing and the College of Health Care Management and Economics. College of Medicine saw largest the number of 158 graduates with College of Health Sciences standing second with 115 followed by 76 students from College of Dentistry, 73 students from College of Nursing and 33 students from College of Pharmacy. The College of Health Care Management and Economics which is the only College offering this specialisation in the Arab and the Middle East region witnessed 17 graduates.
Dr. Thumbay Moideen thanked His Highness Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, for the government’s continuous support to the institution. He acknowledged the contributions of the academic team headed by the chancellor, the faculty, administrative staff and other staff of GMU. Congratulating the graduates, he assured them of GMU’s support always.