The grand event, organised by Gulf News and Being She, was graced by Shaikha Lubna Bint Khalid Al Qasimi, former minister in the UAE government, who, along with other dignitaries, presented the awards.

In a stirring keynote, Shaikha Lubna hailed the UAE's evolution into a modern society where women shine across all spheres.

“Thanks to the leadership, today the UAE is a dynamic, modern society where women participate meaningfully in every facet of social and political life. From the heights of the skies as pilots guiding our aircraft, to the frontline of emergency response, from the laboratories of innovation as engineers and doctors, to the guardians of security services, women in the UAE have come a long way and made their mark in every sphere of society," said Shaikha Lubna.

"As we reflect on this journey of progress and empowerment, we must acknowledge the profound wisdom of our visionary leaders, whose foresight and unwavering support have paved the way for the rise of women in the UAE."

The Excellence Awards, now in its fourth year, continues to serve as an important platform celebrating women’s achievements across various fields. More than 300 women nominated themselves for the awards since its announcement in April, of which 46 winners were selected by the jury.

The distinguished jury included Dr Eesa Mohammed Al Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai; Ismail Al Naqi, Director General of the Free Zones Authority of Ajman; Shaikha Ebrahim Al Mutawa, Director of Hospitality Affairs in the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman of the Nikai Group of Companies; and Salima Gutieva, Vice President and Country Manager for the UAE at Visa.

These leaders, chosen for their expertise and steadfast commitment to gender equality, meticulously evaluated the nominations to select the most deserving recipients.

Lauding the role of women, Ismail Al Naqi, Director General of the Free Zones Authority of Ajman, in his keynote address, said: "Events like these are crucial in supporting and recognising the contribution of women across the various fields. They highlight the exceptional talent, hard work and resilience of women who have made a mark in their careers and in the community. By celebrating these achievements, we not only honour their efforts but also inspire future generation of women to pursue their ambition with confidence and determination."

Eugene Mayne, Founder and CEO of Tristar Group, said: "The UAE is a leader in championing the inclusion, equality and rights of women – be it in society, business, or political participation. Tristar is proud to support this momentum for the country, and to strengthen it across all our own operations in the pursuit of excellence. This evening is about celebrating women who have achieved much. But if we look beyond today, there is so much more to do."

Ajman Free Zone and Tristar Group were the Platinum and Gold sponsors respectively of Excellence Awards 2024.

“As a silver sponsor, Century Financial is delighted to be part of this prestigious event,” said Sharad V.K., Marketing Director of Century Financial. “Our team had the opportunity to engage with esteemed guests and many potential prospects, making it a highly rewarding experience. We are proud to have been associated with such an illustrious awards night."

Tina Bhakthavalsalan, Sales Manager, Events, Supplements & Contract Publishing at Gulf News, said: ““In every corner of the world, women are breaking barriers, setting new standards, and inspiring future generations. Whether in business, science, the arts, sports, community service, and so many more spheres, the contributions of women are transformative, and they are invaluable. We are privileged today to be in the presence of a selection of such trailblazers whose stories of resilience, innovation and leadership are nothing short of inspiring.”

“Being She is a destination for those who believe in the power of mutual support, networking, and seizing opportunities for success. We witnessed and celebrated women's achievements, positioning them as thought leaders in their respective industries during the Excellence Awards ceremony,” said Bajpai. “Reflecting on our six-year journey, I am deeply proud of the contributions my team and I have made towards elevating the profiles of working women, guiding them towards success in their professional endeavours, whether in business or their careers.”

The evening also featured captivating musical performances, including A Conversation in Music by Melodica Music Academy, featuring Natallia Yagolnitskaya on piano and Fatjora Korreshi on violin, followed by Sculpted in Sound showcasing the talents of Leidys Elizabeth Pérez Rodríguez on saxophone and Daylin Gonzalez in modern dance.