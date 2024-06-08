More than 40 exceptional women from diverse domains were honoured at the 2024 Excellence Awards at the Museum of the Future in Dubai today. Shaikha Lubna Bint Khalid Al Qasimi, the UAE’s first female minister, graced the venue in her capacity as Chief Guest and delivered the keynote address. It was followed by keynotes from Ismail Al Naqi, Director General of the Free Zones Authority of Ajman, and Eugene Mayne, Tristar Group Founder and CEO.

The 2024 edition saw keen participation from women across a variety of sectors including business, health, media, the arts and technology, with nominations pouring in since its announcement in April.

Dr Eesa Mohammed Al Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai; Ismail Al Naqi, Director General of the Free Zones Authority of Ajman; Shaikha Ebrahim Al Mutawa, Director of Hospitality Affairs in the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman of the Nikai Group of Companies; and Salima Gutieva, Vice President and Country Manager for the UAE at Visa, made up the distinguished jury.

The Excellence Awards 2024 was sponsored by Ajman Free Zone (Platinum Sponsor), Tristar (Gold Sponsor), and Century Financial (Silver Sponsor).

08:30PM



Excellence Awards 2024 winners with their trophies

Gulf News and Being She's Excellence Awards 2024 comes to a fitting finish as 46 proud winners celebrate their achievements together on stage with their trophies. We hope to see you all in the next edition. Till next time.

08:21PM



Dr Mahra Ahmad Lutfi wins Excellence in Health - Best Stem Cell Doctor award

08:17PM



Glorianne Montefrio receives Excellence in Business - Best in Project Management award

08:14PM



Tina Bhakthavalsalan presents Rana Raed Al Maeeni with the Excellence in Hospitality - Best in F&B award

08:09PM



Aneesha Abdulla gets Excellence in Business - Best in Diversification award

08:06PM



Mehak Taneja, Head of Sales at Gulf News, presents Rupali Rakshit with Excellence in Business - Best in Events & Entertainment award

08:03PM



Ryoko Kuwata wins Excellence in Business - Best in Holistic Wellbeing award

08:01PM



Olena Kurchyna wins Excellence in Business- Best in Beauty award

07:59PM



Shaikha Al Mutawa, Director of Hospitality Affairs, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, presents Mariia Chornohrytska with Excellence in Business - Best in Hospitality award

07:58PM



Saniya Chughtai gets Excellence in Philanthropy - Best Social Entrepreneur award

07:55PM



Aparna Bajpai presents Malou Q. Prado with Excellence in Corporate - Best in Travel & Tourism award

07:51PM



Nada Al Barazi gets Excellence in Arts - Best in Fine Arts award

07:47PM



Sarabjot Malhi wins Excellence in Health - Best in Healthcare Services award

07:43PM



Arthur Los Banos, Head of Corporate Communications, Tristar Group, presents Diana Johnson with Excellence in Business - Best in Training & Development award

07:42PM



Poorvi Dureja receives the Excellence in Corporate - Best in Event Management award

07:40PM



Anupa Kurian-Murshed, Senior Digital Content Planning Editor at Gulf News, presents Rhian Adams with Excellence in Wellness - Best Fitness Coach award

07:39PM



Alifiya Sura receives the Excellence in Business - Best in Business Development award

07:36PM



Yasmina Azhari receives Best in Trade award in Excellence in Business category

07:31PM



Sharad V.K., Marketing Director of Century Financial, presents Swetha Prabhakaran with Excellence in Business - Best in Service & Relationship Management award

07:26PM



Dr Sowjanya Satish wins Excellence in Health - Best Anaesthesiologist & Pain Specialist award

07:19PM



Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman of Nikai Group of Companies, presents Preea V. Mane with Excellence in Real Estate- Best in Commercial Property award

07:16PM



Salima Gutieva, Vice President and Country Manager for the UAE, Visa, presents Sophiya Anjam with Excellence in Media - Best Upcoming Radio Host & MC

07:13PM



Cotty-Eslous Maryne receives Best in Medical Innovation award in the Excellence in Technology category

07:11PM



Dr Kiran Mehndiratta receives the Best in Obstetrics & Gynaecology award in the Excellence in Health category

07:08PM



Ismail Al Naqi, Director General of the Free Zones Authority of Ajman, presents Dr Mary Jane Alvero Almahdi the Best in Quality Management award in the Excellence in Business category

07:05PM



Shilpa Mahtani receives Best in Property Management award in Excellence in Hospitality category

07:03PM



Jasbir Bassi receives Best in Transport award in the Excellence in Business category

07:01PM



Dr Eesa Mohammed Al Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, presents Humeira Badsha with the Best Healthcare Entrepreneur award in the Excellence in Health category

06:42PM



Shahida Mushtaq Ghulam Jeelani receives the award for Excellence in Real Estate - Best Real Estate Broker on behalf of her daughter, Qurat Ul Ain

06:38PM



Alia Noor receives Best Corporate Tax Advisor awards in Excellence in Corporate category

06:34PM



Dr Ludmila Vassilieva receives Best in Homeopathy award in the Excellence in Health category

06:31PM



Riddhi Roy receives Best in Brand Design & Identity award in the Excellence in Business category

06:29PM



Dr Keya Bayramova receives Best in Recruitment award in Excellence in Human Resources category

06:28PM



Dr Priyanka Singh receives the Best in Family Medicine award in Excellence in Health category

06:27PM



Debanjali Kamstra receives Best Young Entrepreneur award in the Excellence in Business category

06:26PM



Preeya Malik receives Best in Immigration & Second Citizenship award in the Excellence in Corporate category

06:24PM



Kanika Bhatia receives Best Event Planner award in Excellence in Media category

06:22PM



Poonam Bhojani receives Best Education Entrepreneur award in Excellence in Education category

06:21PM



Abigail Zatarain receives Best in Emiratisation award in Excellence in Human Resources category

06:20PM



Mingjing Kupce receives the Best in Ecommerce Finance & Taxation award in Excellence in Business category

06:19PM



Jaya Ratnani wins the Best in Debt Management (Real Estate) award in Excellence in Business category

06:18PM



Vandana Mahajan receives the Best in Career Guidance & University Placement award in the Excellence in Education category

06:17PM



Khaloud Alhammadi receives the Best in Treasury Management award in the Excellence in Corporate category

06:16PM



Willean Master receives Best in Supply Chain in Excellence in Business

06:15PM



Awards ceremony starts with Lifetime Achievement Award in Excellence in Education category for Shakuntala Mankani

06:12PM



Jury members felicitated at Excellence Awards 2024

06:08PM



Eugene Mayne, Tristar Group Founder and CEO, shares his keynote at Excellence Awards 2024

06:05PM



Ismail Al Naqi, Director General, Free Zones Authority of Ajman shares his keynote

06:01PM



In her keynote, Shaikha Lubna hails support of UAE Leadership to further woman empowerment

Addressing the audience, Shaikha Lubna says, “Thanks to the leadership, today the UAE is a dynamic, modern society where women participate meaningfully in every facet of social and political life. Under the Constitution, women enjoy the same legal status, claim to titles, access to education, the right to practice professions, and the right to inherit property as men.

To the recipients of tonight’s awards, I offer my heartfelt congratulations. Your achievements serve as a beacon of inspiration, illuminating the path for others to follow. May you continue to shine brightly, igniting the flames of possibility wherever you go!”

05:56PM



Shaikha Lubna felicitated at Excellence Awards 2024

05:50PM



Aparna Bajpai, Founder, Being She shares her welcome note at Excellence Awards 2024

Addressing audience members at The Excellence Awards while delivering her welcome note, Aparna says, “This marks the fourth consecutive year that BeingShe is hosting this event, and for the second year in a row, we are privileged to gather at the magnificent Museum of the Future in Dubai, UAE.

“The essence of BeingShe is to empower working women through meaningful networking, mentorship, and opportunities for both personal and professional growth. This year, I am particularly humbled by our new partnership with Gulf News, a leading media house in the country. This collaboration not only strengthens our platform but also amplifies our impact, providing even greater opportunities for growth and visibility for our women members."

05:43PM



Gulf News announces launch of The Empowered, in collaboration with Being She

The Empowered is an annual subscription for all working women in the UAE, offering unique benefits and support from Gulf News and Being She, reveals Tina.

05:36PM



Tina Bhakthavalsalan, Sales Manager, Events, Supplements & Contract Publishing shares her welcome note

Thanking all the nominees for being a part of the Excellence Awards 2024 and ensuring its success, Tina says, “In every corner of the globe, women are breaking barriers, setting new standards, and inspiring future generations. Whether in business, science, the arts, sports, community service, and so many more spheres, the contributions of women are transformative, and they are invaluable. This evening, we are privileged to be in the presence of a selection of such trailblazers whose stories of resilience, innovation, and leadership are nothing short of inspiring.”

05:11PM



Chief Guest, Shaikha Lubna arrives at the venue

04:57PM



Let the celebrations begin!