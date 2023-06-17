1. 4,000 workers to wash Grand Mosque 10 times a day

11 smart sterilisation robots, capable of operating for 8 hours, will be in action

Read more ➜

2. Hajj pilgrim saved after her heart stopped beating

Since beginning of pilgrimage season, Health Control Center has served 90,104 pilgrims

Read more ➜

3. Muslims urged to sight Dhu Al Hijjah crescent moon

Dhu Al Hijjah is month in which Hajj pilgrimage is performed followed by Eid Al Adha

Read more ➜

4. 2 UAE schools reach top 10 in $250,000 World's Best School Prizes

Mamoura British Academy Abu Dhabi, GEMS Modern Academy Dubai to vie for global award

Read more ➜

5. The story of a secret restaurant hidden in Dubai's Al Quoz

Palestinian chef Fadel Faour talks about his love for cooking and starting a restaurant

Read more ➜