1. 4,000 workers to wash Grand Mosque 10 times a day
11 smart sterilisation robots, capable of operating for 8 hours, will be in action
2. Hajj pilgrim saved after her heart stopped beating
Since beginning of pilgrimage season, Health Control Center has served 90,104 pilgrims
3. Muslims urged to sight Dhu Al Hijjah crescent moon
Dhu Al Hijjah is month in which Hajj pilgrimage is performed followed by Eid Al Adha
4. 2 UAE schools reach top 10 in $250,000 World's Best School Prizes
Mamoura British Academy Abu Dhabi, GEMS Modern Academy Dubai to vie for global award
5. The story of a secret restaurant hidden in Dubai's Al Quoz
Palestinian chef Fadel Faour talks about his love for cooking and starting a restaurant