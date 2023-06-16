Sustainability

Mamoura British Academy, which is empowering its students and transforming communities through its relentless pursuit of sustainability, has been named in the Top 10 shortlist for the World’s Best School Prize for Environmental Action, the organisers said.

Innovation

Meanwhile, GEMS Modern Academy, which is shaping the future of education and empowering students to thrive in an ever-evolving world, has been named in the Top 10 shortlist for the World’s Best School Prize for Innovation, they added.

Mamoura British Academy, part of Aldar Education, is known for its commitment to sustainability, empowering students, and transforming communities. The academy’s efforts include recycling projects, sustainable food practices through aeroponic gardens, and energy reduction initiatives.

It has also formed strategic partnerships with local farms such as Madar Farms and Grazia Farms to enhance its curriculum and promote sustainable food production. If Mamoura British Academy wins the World’s Best School Prize for Environmental Action, its students are keen to create a desert/forest school.

GEMS Modern Academy stands out for its emphasis on shaping the future of education and preparing students for an ever-evolving world.

It has integrated technology and entrepreneurship into its curriculum, introduced innovative teaching practices, and fostered an entrepreneurial mindset among its students. The school has collaborated with renowned institutions and organisations, such as Carnegie Mellon University and Harvard Project Zero, to develop cutting-edge educational approaches.

What are the prizes?

Said to be the world’s most prestigious education prizes, the five World’s Best School Prizes was founded last year by T4 Education in collaboration with Accenture, American Express, Yayasan Hasanah, and the Lemann Foundation.

The World’s Best School Prizes encompass five categories: Community Collaboration, Environmental Action, Innovation, Overcoming Adversity, and Supporting Healthy Lives. These prizes celebrate schools globally for their significant role in developing the next generation of learners and their impact on society’s progress, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prizes were established to share the best practices of schools that are transforming the lives of students and making a real difference to their communities.

When is the final?

The Top 3 finalists for each prize will be announced in September 2023, with the winners revealed in October. A distinguished Judging Academy comprising leaders from various fields will choose the winners based on rigorous criteria.

The 50 shortlisted schools, including the UAE schools, will have the opportunity to share their best practices through events on the T4 Communities app and School Transformation Toolkits. These resources aim to inspire and guide other schools worldwide in implementing innovative approaches and improving education.

The School Transformation Toolkits from last year’s winning and shortlisted schools are now available online.

Vikas Pota, Founder of T4 Education and the World’s Best School Prizes, said: “The schools shortlisted for the World’s Best School Prizes, no matter where they can be found or what they teach, all have one thing in common. They all have a strong school culture. Their leaders know how to attract and motivate exceptional educators, inspire change, and build excellent teaching and learning environments.