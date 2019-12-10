Of 10 tagged birds five had travelled over 8,500-km to central Asia

Abu Dhabi: Five out of 10 tagged flamingos migrated across the Arabian Gulf to spend the summer in central Asia and now all of them are back in the Al Wathba Wetland Reserve after a year of travelling over 8,500-km, Abu Dhabi’s Environment Agency said on Tuesday.

The flamingos were tagged and released from Al Wathba Wetland Reserve and the Abu Al Sayayif Marine Protected Area in Abu Dhabi in November 2018, and while some stayed in Abu Dhabi the rest flew to Iran or Dubai’s Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary.

The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi has been tracking flamingos since 2005. Each year 4,000 return to Wathba Wetland Reserve.

The reserve is home to over 260 birds besides flamingos, 320 invertebrates, 35 plants, 16 reptiles and 10 mammal species.

This year a record 714 flamingo chicks hatched at the reserve.

The first Ramsar site in Abu Dhabi also features on the Green List of Protected and Conserved Areas by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), and welcomes thousands of visitors every year to witness the unique concentration of flamingos.