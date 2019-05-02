She fell from sixth floor apartment in Al Nuaimyah on Thursday

Image Credit: Gulf News

Ajman: A three-year-old girl fell to her death from the window of her sixth floor apartment in Al Nuaimyah Ajman on Thursday afternoon.

The Arab girl died on the spot as she slipped and fell from the window.

Witnesses saw the girl lying motionless on the ground and alerted police at around 3pm.

The body, which was taken to Khalifa Hospital and later a forensics laboratory, will be handed over to the parents after completing the formalities.

Ajman Police launched an investigation into the incident. If negligence is confirmed the case will be referred to court to ascertain whether or not the parents or guardians were to blame.