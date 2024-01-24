Dubai: Most school students will enjoy a three-week holiday during Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr 2024, according school holidays announced by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai. The education authority’s website says the spring break begins on March 25 and classes will resume on April 15 for Dubai private schools that start their academic year in September.
This time, the spring break for these schools falls during Ramadan, which could start on March 11 or 12. The extended period of the spring break this time includes the anticipated Eid Al Fitr holidays, which are likely to start on April 8 or 9.
The official dates will be confirmed closer to the holidays based on moon sighting. KHDA has also said that all private schools can only tentatively communicate public holidays like Eid to parents and confirm them once declared by the UAE government authority.
Meanwhile, schools that begin their academic year in April - such as Indian and Pakistani schools - are allowed to close any day in March subject to the school fulfilling the stipulated number of school days (182 days) and receiving KHDA approval. Students of Grades 9 and 11 will have their bridge classes to grades 10 and 12 during this break.
Most of these schools are slated to begin in the new academic year on April 1 and are likely to close again for Eid holidays the next week.