Abu Dhabi: As many as 285 e-visit requests to see children under custody have been processed in Abu Dhabi since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has said.

The requests by parents were made to the court in order to be able to communicate with their children online.

The Child Visitation Centre of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department processed these requests to facilitate parents to communicate with children who are in custody for various offences via video conferencing.

A total of 1,004 people benefited from the service before the pandemic.

ADJD noted that all customers can access its website and smart application, to make their requests.