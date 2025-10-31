Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025: Free workouts, beach sports, yoga by the waves

Kite Beach – largest Fitness Village – transformed into a playground of wellness
From beach cricket to sunset yoga sessions against the sound of crashing waves, community members across the UAE can look forward to a range of activities as the ninth edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) themed ‘Find Your Challenge’ kicks off on November 1 (Saturday).
Hosted by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), an exclusive media walkthrough on Friday offered a first look at this year’s most dynamic zones and adrenaline-pumping experiences at the DP World Kite Beach 30×30 Fitness Village – the heartbeat of DFC 2025.
The Fitness Village has transformed the iconic beachfront into a playground of wellness. The sprawling setup features multiple workout arenas, pop-up fitness classes, challenge zones, and recovery areas – all designed to inspire residents and visitors alike to get moving for 30 minutes a day for 30 days.
From aqua park activities and physical and mental wellness sessions to padel, rooftop yoga, beach cricket, volleyball, football, skateboarding, basketball, cycling, and family-friendly experiences – the village offers something for every age and ability.
Yaqoub Al Zarouni, Senior Manager of DFC at the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said there will be three Fitness Villages, several mass events, and more than 25 community fitness hubs across the city.
“From Kite Beach – Dubai's largest free sports village – to Zabeel Park and Al Warqa'a Park, there will be plenty of activities for everyone,” Al Zarouni told Gulf News.
“All activities are free of charge. These include mass events such as Dubai Ride (November 2), Dubai Stand Up Paddle (November 8 and 9), Dubai Run (November 23), and Dubai Yoga (November 30) – happening for the first time in DFC’s history.”
Last year, Dubai Run saw a record-breaking 278,000 participants, and Al Zarouni is optimistic about setting a new benchmark this year.
“We’re hoping to have even more participants this time,” he said.
Launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the initiative began with a simple yet inspiring promise – 30 minutes of activity a day for 30 days – and has since evolved into a nationwide movement.
“Participation is growing not just in Dubai but across the UAE. The awareness around fitness continues to increase. Last year, we engaged with 2.7 million people, and we hope to reach even more this year – that’s the goal.”
So lace up, stretch out, and get ready – Dubai’s month of movement begins now.
For full details on locations, dates, timings, and activities, visit www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com.
