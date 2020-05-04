In past 45 days, the Indian Islamic Centre in Abu Dhabi has distributed more than 27,000 ready-to-eat meal packets Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The Indian Islamic Centre in Abu Dhabi has distributed more than 27,000 ready-to-eat meal packets in the past 45 days to COVID-19-affected families, individuals, visitors and those who have lost their jobs, Gulf News has learnt.

They have also distributed 22 tonnes of food items and 1,500 edible grocery items to those who are under quarantine or have lost their jobs.

During the first 10 days of Ramadan, the centre gave out 16,500 Iftar meals to the needy in Abu Dhabi.

Packets of grocery items have also been distributed Image Credit: Supplied

Speaking to Gulf News, M.P.M. Rasheed, General Secretary of Indian Islamic Centre in the capital, said, “We have been distributing these meals to people who are under quarantine, visitors overstaying in the country and those who have lost their jobs or are not getting any wages or financial support.”

The kits include ready-to-eat meals and packets containing groceries that could last for at least 10 days.

In the beginning, the centre distributed 600 ready-to-eat meals per day in Abu Dhabi and 300 in Musaffah and Baniyas, but now the figure has gone up to 1,500.

“In the second week of March when coronavirus started spreading in the country, we started our charitable drive for COVID-19-affected people in Abu Dhabi city and suburbs like Musaffah and Baniyas,” Rasheed said.

“We have partnered with a number of city restaurants that deliver the ready meals to us and we pack them,” he said.

The centre also has its own kitchen in Madinat Zayed, downtown Abu Dhabi, where food is prepared each day.

“Emirates Foundation, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Lulu Exchange and individuals from the community support us for our drive during the holy month of Ramadan,” he said, adding that he was thankful to them and also the volunteers who have been transporting meals and delivering them to the doorsteps of the needy people.

He also extended his gratitude to the Indian community and local private and government entities for their support.

