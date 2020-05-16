2.65 million tonnes of imported food inspected by Dubai Municipality in Q1 of 2020 Image Credit: Dubai Municipality

Dubai: During the first quarter of 2020, Dubai Municipality has monitored and inspected 2,653,400 tonnes of imported food, which includes 99,590 imported food consignments and 589,570 food products. The inspections were conducted from January to April this year.

Iman Al Bastaki, Director of Food Safety Department, said: “Dubai Municipality works round the clock at all entry points of the emirate to monitor imported food, as the figures show that food import is stable. We also ensure the diversity of foodstuffs imported to the local market, with the aim of enabling consumers to obtain their needs of all food items and ingredients and simplified food importing procedures to facilitate the movement of food trade during the current period.”

She added: “The highest levels of food control are applied to ensure their safety and compliance with the requirements set by the Municipality, as efforts are made by developing smart systems in this field, such as the Foodwatch platform that allows the ability to track food by checking the ingredients and nutritional information of each product. The platform contributes to facilitating the exchange of information between regulatory agencies, food establishments, service providers to these establishments and consumers, using smart digital control and data analysis.”