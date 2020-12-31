As the world bids farewell to a tumultuous 2020 and gets ready to welcome the new year, we bring you updates from around the world on the festivities
Scene at Downtown Dubai
Dubai Police have started rerouting the flow of traffic after Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Al Asayel Street and the lower deck of Financial Centre Road were closed at 4pm.
Al Mustaqbal Street will be closed gradually from Business Bay and Dubai World Trade Center intersections starting from 6pm and Al Sukuk street will close at 8pm while the upper deck of Financial Centre Road will close at 9pm.
There are still ample parking inside Dubai Mall. Emaar has allocated around 16,700 parking slots in the mall, including Zabeel extension parking area.
Don’t forget the QR code
Spectators must ensure they carry the QR code issued after registering at U By Emaar app. Access to Downtown Dubai will be through five gates erected around the area and only those with QR code can go to the viewing locations. The QR codes are segregated by colours: light blue for restaurants and eateries; dark red for those who can go at Dubai Opera; and black for public viewing areas along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard.
Al Asayel road closed
Dubai Police: Al Asayel road leading to Burj Khalifa area is temporarily closed and will be designated for buses and emergency vehicles only.
Scenes from Dubai Mall
Spreading cheer with smart technologies
Preparations in full swing at Al Wathba
Families at Buhairah Corniche in Sharjah
'Celebrate with caution'
World is ushering in a new year in the shadow of an unprecedented pandemic, marked by stringent safety measures. The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority called on people in the UAE to adhere to the safety guidelines and protocols in place over New Year's Eve celebrations on Thursday.