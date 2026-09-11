150 days to Ramadan? UAE confirms start of Rabi Al Thani

Saturday will complete 30 days of Rabi Al Awwal, the UAE Fatwa Council says
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Council for Fatwa has announced that Sunday, September 13, 2026, will mark the first day of Rabi Al Thani 1448 AH.
In a statement posted on X, the council said the decision was made after reviewing scientific data related to the sighting of the crescent moon in coordination with specialised scientific bodies and centres in the UAE.
The council said Saturday, September 12, will complete the month of Rabi Al Awwal, with Rabi Al Thani beginning the following day.
The announcement also provides another marker in the countdown to Ramadan, which is expected to begin in the UAE on Monday, February 8, 2027, according to current astronomical projections.
That would place the start of the holy month about 150 days from Friday, September 11, although the official date will depend on the sighting of the Ramadan crescent.
The start of Rabi Al Thani is significant in the Islamic lunar calendar because it moves Muslims another month closer to Ramadan, the ninth Hijri month and one of the most important periods of the year for Muslims.
Ramadan is observed through fasting from dawn to sunset, increased prayer, charity and community activity, and its beginning is formally determined through the lunar calendar and crescent-sighting process.