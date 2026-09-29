What it takes to become a leader in uncertain times

Experts say self-awareness, visibility, continuous learning are key to leadership growth
Dubai: Becoming an effective leader takes more than technical expertise or academic qualifications. It requires self-awareness, continuous development, the ability to work with others, and the confidence to become visible, according to experts during panel discussions at the inaugural Gulf News LevelUP, held from September 26 to 27 at Dusit Thani Dubai.
Ebru Goksu Yildirim, executive, leadership and team coach, facilitator, and trainer at London Business School, has noted that leadership development begins with the individual.
“The main focus is first of all who the leader is, whether they can manage themselves before other projects,” shared Yildirim, adding that it can take five to seven years to strengthen leadership capabilities.
She has compared professional development to a tree, with strong roots representing self-awareness and branches symbolising the development of leadership skills.
"We should stay curious on what our strengths are as well as our competency gaps. They should seek feedback so they can continue investing and growing themselves."
Yildirim has also stressed the importance of collaboration and visibility, noting that leaders cannot operate in isolation.
"We need to become visible as leaders. Visibility is a decision driver that we need to make peace with," exclaimed Yildirim .
During periods of economic uncertainty and recession, professionals should use the opportunity to consider different perspectives, understand what motivates them, and identify areas where they can continue to grow.
For those considering an MBA, Amber Haque, associate director of Middle East development at London Business School, has bared that the decision involves more than selecting a programme.
“Your decision to pursue an MBA is very important but where you decide to go is even more important,” stated Haque.
She has advised to examine factors including location, alumni networks, faculty quality, and the overall student experience.
“When students are going for an MBA, they are not just buying a degree, they are buying an ecosystem.”
Haque has emphasised that an MBA is not necessarily the right route for everyone. She has recommended prospective students to conduct an honest audit of their skills and identify areas where they need development before deciding which path to pursue.
She has also mentioned that there is an important distinction between MBA and Executive MBA programmes, while classroom contributions and the broader student experience are increasingly significant alongside academic performance.
"MBA is not for everybody. My advice is do an audit of your skills to look at where you are lacking and that will help you determine which path to pursue," said Haque.
The discussions have underscored that whether professionals are building leadership capabilities or considering further education, long-term growth requires a clear understanding of their strengths, gaps, and goals.