Dubai: In just one day, at least 141 shops were fined and 1,422 were given warnings for violating the COVID-19 protocol.
Dubai Media Office said in a statement on Saturday: “As part of its efforts to ensure compliance with COVID-19 precautionary measures, Dubai Police issued 141 violations and 1,422 warnings in four shopping malls in the emirate on a single day on Friday, September 11), following inspections carried out by police officers and volunteers.” The police intensified its inspection campaign in prevent the COVID-19 cases and to ensure implementation of precautionary measures introduced by the government.
Dubai Police issued four fines and 542 warnings while monitoring compliance with preventive measures and social distancing rules at the Mall of the Emirates.
It also issued 92 violation fines and 620 warnings at four locations in Dubai Mall. In addition, Dubai Police issued nine violation fines and 90 warnings in Mirdif City Centre to prevent crowding in four locations in the facility. Dubai Police also issued 36 fines and 170 warnings regarding crowding at five locations in Dubai Festival City Mall.
The Dubai Police General Headquarters has emphasised its commitment to monitoring violations of precautionary measures outlined by the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the safety of the community.
Dubai Police stressed that the fines and penalties specified in the Attorney General’s Resolution No. (38) of 2020 and the amendments outlined in Resolution No. (54) of 2020 will be applied to all violators.
