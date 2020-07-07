Umm Al Quwain: The Traffic and Patrol Department at Umm Al Quwain Police has completed the installation and activation of 14 new radars on Umm Al Quwain roads as part of a strategy to ensure the safety of motorists.
The new radars are are both on the highways and inner roads.
An Umm Al Quwain Police spokesperson said the radars will help reduce accidents, including those involving pedestrians. They will help keep a check on the speed limit of vehicles, he added.
According to the Ministry of Interior, the Traffic and Patrols Department across the country recorded 8,730,264 speeding violations last year [2019] compared to 8,896,705 speeding violations in 2018.
According to the UAE Federal Traffic Law, motorists exceeding the speed limit of 80 km/hour are liable for a fine of Dh3,000, 23 black points and vehicle impoundment for 60 days.