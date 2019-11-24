The event will provide an opportunity for employees to compete in several sports

Kalpesh Kinariwala and Ben Samuel at the Fit on Click Corporate Carnival sponsorship signing ceremony Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: More than 120 teams will participate in the ‘Fit on Click Corporate Carnival to be held from November 6 to 9 in Dubai.

Pantheon Development on Wednesday announced its sponsorship to the unique carnival taking place at the Dubai Stars Sportsplex in Mirdiff, Dubai.

Corporate teams from some leading industries will come together to fulfil a common goal of encouraging fitness, sports and wellness among employees.

“As the associate sponsor of the Fit On Click Corporate Carnival, Pantheon Development is excited to join hands with some of the leading corporations in encouraging fitness and well-being among employees. We believe that fitness forms an integral part of everyone’s life, and this event gives an opportunity to all our employees to participate in a variety of sporting events whilst interacting with employees across different industries,” said Kalpesh Kinariwala, Founder and Chairman of Pantheon Group.

Ben Samuel, Founder and CEO of Fit On Click, said:” After 15 successful corporate tournaments, Fit On Click is back with one of the biggest corporate carnivals in the region”.

“This highly-anticipated annual corporate sports carnival presented by Dubai Islamic Bank and supported by Dubai Sports Council will be bringing 120 plus UAE corporate teams together to lock horns against each other to compete in nine different sports. Region’s great brands have joined hands in supporting this worthwhile initiative taken in line with Dubai’s government vision of making Dubai a happier and healthier place to live and work in. Carnival is a free-of-charge friend and family affair,” added Samuel.

Hosting a variety of sporting activities, the event will provide an opportunity for employees to participate in several sports ranging from cricket, volleyball, football, table tennis, badminton, chess and many other activities.

Participants will also qualify to receive cash prizes worth Dh35,000. The organisation with the most number of participants will be recognised with the Biggest Impact Award, for their efforts in promoting a healthy lifestyle among employees. The organisation winning the most number of activities at the event and with best performers will be declared as the Carnival Champions.