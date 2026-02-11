GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend tickets now on sale with pop icons Zara Larsson and Lewis Capaldi as opening concert acts

Get ready for a night of adrenaline and music with world's iconic music superstars

ZARA LARSSON AND LEWIS CAPALDI

Dubai: Pop icons Lewis Capaldi and Zara Larsson are set to perform at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2026 and tickets to the massive racing weekend are now on sale.

The two musicians will headline the opening night on December 3, Thursday. The races will conclude on December 6th.

Scottish icon Lewis Capaldi returns to Abu Dhabi following his successful 2025 performance, bringing his emotionally charged ballads to stage. Audience can expect heartfelt renditions of global hits like Someone you loved and Before you go and many other fan favorites.

Joining him is Swedish pop sensation Zara Larsson, who's fifth and most recent album earned her critical acclaim and a Grammy nomination. Known for her high energy stage presence and viral songs and dance moves, Larsson will perform familiar hits like Lush life, Midnight sun and Never forget you.

"The 2025 edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was extraordinary. We welcomed more fans than ever," said David Powell, Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer at Ethara.

Those with after-race tickets also enjoy several other privileges than just enjoying the action on the race tracks and music.

Last year, 339,000 fans attended the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, so fans are encouraged to secure their place for a night of racing and entertainment before it's too late.

Tickets are available on www.abudhabigp.com

Article contributed by Saarangi Aji

