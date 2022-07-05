After two concerts in the UAE, Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi will perform for the first time in Dubai at Coca-Cola Arena on November 24.
Capaldi’s first show in the country was at Sharjah’s Al Majaz Auditorium in 2020 followed by a headline act at the Abu Dhabi F1 last year.
Capaldi is known for his gravelly but powerful vocals and emotional lyrics on hit tracks such as ‘Before You Go’, ‘Someone You Loved’, ‘Grace’ and ‘Hold Me While You Wait’.
The Grammy-nominated singer is also popular for his stage presence and comedic wit on stage.
His debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’, which released in May 2019, was a massive success; it remained at the top of the UK Albums Chart for six weeks and was the best selling album of 2019 and 2020 in the UK. His track ‘Someone You Loved’ was Capaldi’s first ever US number 1 and garnered him his first Grammy nomination for Song of the Year.
The 25-year-old star is currently working on his second album. In January 2021 he posted a funny note explaining that he’d be taking a break from social media in order to focus on it.
“Hope you all had a lovely Christmas and New Year and I’ll see you big lovely [expletive] later in the year with some new music that I imagine will be universally panned by critics and will fail to be as commercially successful as my last outing. Thus spelling the beginning of the end of the 15 minutes of fame that quite frankly, I never deserved in the first place,” he wrote on Twitter.
Lewis Capaldi will perform at Dubai’s at Coca-Cola Arena on November 24 at 8.30pm. Tickets start at Dh199 and are available online.