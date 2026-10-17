iPhone Duo UAE orders face 2027 delivery dates as demand surges

Gulf News pre-order attempt shows January 22 delivery, three months after launch
Dubai: UAE customers ordering Apple's first foldable iPhone may have to wait until next year for delivery, despite the device's scheduled launch on October 23.
When Gulf News attempted to pre-order the iPhone Duo through Apple's UAE online store, the checkout page displayed an estimated delivery date of January 22, 2027, nearly three months after the official release.
The date appeared during one checkout attempt and may vary by model, storage capacity, and availability. It does not necessarily apply to customers who placed their orders earlier.
Apple opened pre-orders in the UAE on Friday, October 16, alongside other launch markets.
Similar delays have emerged in the United States, where delivery estimates began slipping shortly after pre-orders opened.
Technology website 9to5Mac reported that shipping dates moved into January 2027 within minutes of the pre-order launch.
By 8.30am US Eastern Time on Friday, all colour and storage configurations the publication checked showed estimated delivery dates of January 25, 2027, or later.
The reported delays concern new orders. Customers who completed their purchases earlier may have received delivery dates closer to the original launch.
Apple has not disclosed how many iPhone Duo units were allocated to the UAE or other markets, making it difficult to determine how widespread the delays are.
The iPhone Duo starts at Dh8,499 for the 256GB version.
The 512GB model costs Dh9,349, while the 1TB and 2TB variants are priced at Dh11,049 and Dh13,599, respectively.
The phone features a 5.4-inch outer display and a 7.6-inch screen when unfolded, powered by Apple's A20 Pro chip.
The foldable design lets the device function as a conventional smartphone when closed and provide a larger display for watching videos, reading, and multitasking when opened.
Apple's scheduled October 23 UAE launch date remains unchanged. However, that date does not guarantee delivery for every customer who places an order.
UAE buyers can check the estimated delivery date for their selected configuration before completing payment through Apple's online store.
Customers who have already placed an order can check its status and estimated arrival date through their Apple account or order confirmation.
Delivery estimates may change as Apple processes orders and updates stock availability.