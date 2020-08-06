Liverpool FC revealed its new Nike home kit for the upcoming 2020-2021 season earlier this week. The new kit is now available for pre-order in-store and online and will go on general sale across all points of sale in three destinations in the UAE from Thursday. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Liverpool’s new Nike home kit for the upcoming 2020-2021 season will be available for pre-order in-store and online and will go on general sale across all points in the UAE from Thursday.

This is the first kit to be designed by Nike as part of the new partnership, and it features a traditional vibrant red jersey, accented with teal and white around the V-neck collar and sleeves.

Red, white and teal have been a traditional colourway used throughout the club’s long-standing history, relating to the traditional club crest, while also appearing as a prominent feature on the iconic Liverpool jersey since the club was founded in 1892.

Teal is also a colour that represents the city of Liverpool, reminiscent of the colour of the Liver Bird that sits at the top of the famous Liver Building. On the nape of the neck, the 96-emblem encased by the eternal flames sits proudly in memory of the 96 children, women and men who lost their lives at Hillsborough.

The kit officially launches Nike’s “Tell Us Never” campaign for the 2020-2021 season, which encapsulates the true essence of a Reds’ fan – always surmounting the impossible and striving for success.

Liverpool defender, Virgil Van Dijk, who is an integral part of coach Jurgen Klopp’s plans at the club, said: “I’ve been part of the Nike family for a while now and have an incredible relationship with them. I’m very familiar with the quality of the design and innovation that goes into making a kit like this. Stepping out as champions next season in this kit will be really special.”

Liverpool’s unique name and number style will also be made available this season. The Liverpool fonts have been designed to embody iconic characteristics of Anfield Stadium and the surrounding area and come in white for the outfield players’ jersey.

Following the success of the 2019-2020 season, supporters will also be able to purchase gold Premier League patches and IFA Club World Cup Winners patches to be added on to their shirts.

Last week, Liverpool opened their third store in the UAE at the Persia Court of the Ibn Battuta Mall. Their two other stores are situation on the lower ground floor at The Dubai Mall and Level One of Wafi Mall.