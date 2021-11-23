Red and Green lines to open at 3.30am to allow runners to get to the start

The Dubai Run is back Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai Metro’s operating hours will be extended on Friday to allow participants in the Dubai Run to reach the start of their races, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Twitter.

The first trip on both the Red and Green lines will be at 3.30am.

"To ensure the arrival of participants to the #DubaiRUN race, we extended the operating hours of #DubaiMetro in its both Red & Green Lines on Friday, 26 November 2021, with the first trip starting at 3:30 am.," the RTA tweeted.

To take part in the 5km race, participants should use Dubai World Trade Centre Metro Station, while those running the 10km should use Emirates Towers Metro Station.

For the Dubai Run on Friday, Sheikh Zayed Road will turn into a giant running track for runners of all levels and abilities to continue their commitment to 30 minutes of daily activity for 30 days, on their way to a healthier and happier life.

This year’s edition of the Dubai Run will take place on the final weekend of Dubai Fitness Challenge on Sheikh Zayed Road. People of determination are welcome to take part, while strollers are also welcome.

Both the 5km and 10km routes will take athletes on scenic routes throughout the heart of Dubai. The 5km route is perfect for those getting into running, as well as those with younger children. The longer 10km route is open for everyone including recreational, amateur and professional runners as they journey along the city’s motorway.