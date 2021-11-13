Abu Dhabi Cycling Club announce the ground-breaking of a new cycling hub at Hudayriyat Island Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi Cycling Club (ADCC) held a ground-breaking ceremony for the new cycling hub at Hudayriyat Island — Abu Dhabi’s latest leisure, sports, recreation and camping destination.

Building a cycling hub at Hudayriyat is in line with ADCC’s strategy to expand the scope of cycling in Abu Dhabi, attracting enthusiasts and providing needed requirements to exercise this popular sport in a safe and a healthy environment.

The new hub will be established in accordance with the latest international standards of cycling and will be equipped with facilities such as an indoor smart cycling, bike rental, bike storage, food and beverage court and retail outlets, plus a plaza for cycling events, serving a large segment of riders across the UAE. It will also serve as the main cycling area on Hudayriyat, encouraging community members to cycle for better health.

The ceremony was attended by Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni, ADCC Chairman, Khalid Bin Shaiban, Vice-Chairman, Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi S[ports Council, Dr Aref Al Hammadi, Board Member ADCC, Al Nekhaira Al Khyeli, CEO ADCC, and Bill O’Regan, CEO of developers Modon Properties. The event also saw the attendance of Mansoor Al Mansoori, Group COO, of G42 — the title sponsor of the hub.

Al Yabhouni emphasised on the club’s endeavour to interact positively with cycling fans, providing them with technical and logistical capabilities, and training to attain a professional level in the sport. He said that cycling has gained positive momentum in Abu Dhabi when the city was awarded the prestigious UCI Bike City label by the Union Cycliste Internationale, world governing body for cycling, making the capital the first city in Asia to receive this world-class title.

“Bike Abu Dhabi platform which was launched by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, will position the capital as a leading global cycling hub, through fostering links between the three basic elements of mobility; health, leisure and sport,” he added.

Al Khyeli highlighted that the Government of Abu Dhabi is making steady efforts to develop the infrastructure by constructing tracks adhering to the highest international standards to accommodate cycling enthusiasts and professionals alike, in addition to encouraging the public to lead a healthy lifestyle.

O’Regan added: “We are excited that Hudayriyat Mar Vista is the now the hub for the new ADCC building. This recognises our efforts at Modon to create vibrant and sustainable sports and leisure facilities that enhance Abu Dhabi’s positioning as a preferred sports destination

“I’d like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the forward thinking of ADCC’s leadership and for their vital support and consistent encouragement. At Modon, we appreciate the opportunity of developing Hudayriyat Island and making it a destination full of potential for everyone. Today’s event mirrors our aspiration in hosting more sports events, providing cutting edge facilities through forming more exciting collaborations.”

Commenting on the title sponsorship, Al Mansoori of G42 said: “We are pleased to be sponsoring the new hub at Hudayriyat. Sports and cycling are integral to our Group’s corporate ethos of good health and well-being, as we also develop our AI capabilities in this domain to help athletes improve their athletic performance, prevent injuries or support better decision-making. G42 has been involved with cycling as sponsor of two time Tour de France winner, UAE Team Emirates and this commitment is towards supporting the local Abu Dhabi cycling community and realising the ambitions of Bike Abu Dhabi.”