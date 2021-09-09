Abu Dhabi Cycling Club announced its partnership signing with real estate developer Imkan, a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Capital Group. The club said this sponsorship will benefit not only riders from ADCC but the cycling community as a whole.
Imkan will sponsor and support the events that ADCC host, and they will also support the team to encourage cycling in Abu Dhabi.
The partnership deal was signed by Imkan’s Managing Director, and ADCC’s CEO Al Nekhaira Al Khyeli.
In a statement from Imkan’s Carine Mouchantaf said that the real estate developer is “keen to actively participate in initiatives to promote community awareness of physical health through the practice of cycling in daily lifestyle. It is also working on creating projects and sites that enrich people’s lives and experiences, and is particularly interested in the younger generation with the aim of building inspiring places that refine lives and offer a unique lifestyle”,
Mouchantaf added that this partnership showcases their commitment and their efforts in encouraging health and physical fitness in the Abu Dhabi community while being “in line with the government’s rational goals aimed at building healthier communities.”
Al Khyeli said: “The great support provided by Imkan is an incentive for cycling, and is a step that enhances our efforts to encourage members of society to ride bicycles, whether as a hobby or a profession, or as an economic, environmentally friendly means of transportation with great health benefits.”
Al Khyeli added that ADCC is working on discovering young talent, and supporting them by forming sports teams associated with the club. Moreover, ADCC will be organising events and competitions to expand the cycling scope in the UAE.