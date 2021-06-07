The Abu Dhabi Cycling Club held a ride for some 300 cyclists on Al Hudayriat Island, on the occasion of World Cycling Day, on Saturday.
Sponsored by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and in collaboration with the UAE Tour, this event was inaugurated by Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and in the presence of Alnekhaira Alkhyeli, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club.
The 40km parade on Al Hudayriat Island saw more than 300 riders take part, from professionals to amateurs. The event, held for the first time in Abu Dhabi, supports the vision of the UAE and the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club to increase cycling awareness as a unique way to promote a healthy lifestyle.
Al Awani praised the club’s efforts in expanding cycling scope, and working on organising events and competitions, to discover talents and form sports teams associated with the Club, and to enhance community awareness of this sport.
Alkhyeli added that cycling has spread widely in the UAE following the COVID-19 pandemic, and the UAE can become a global centre attracting cycling professionals and enthusiasts alike.
He stressed that this event was organised under strict precautionary measures and tight preventive procedures.