The Abu Dhabi Cycling Club (ADCC) last week organised an event to celebrate UAE Team Emirates’ second consecutive Tour de France title, after Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar followed up his 2020 achievement with another dominant victory earlier this month.
The event on Hudayriat Island was attended by Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Aref Hamad Al Awani, ADSC Secretary General and Khalid Bin Shaiban Al Muhairi, Deputy Chairman of ADSC.
About 150 cyclists participated in the event, which was held under the title ‘Tour de France Jerseys’ and held in cooperation with ADSC and Daman.
Riders of all ages and skill levels enjoyed the tour of Hudayriat Island to celebrate the historic win for UAE Team Emirates and Pogacar, 22.
Al Yabhouni said: “We are proud of this achievement, thanks to the support and encouragement of the leadership, sponsors, and the engagement of high-level riders and technical staff. As a result of this effort, we succeeded in bringing the promising team to be among the elite in the world.”
Al Awani said that UAE Team Emirates have proven their worth and have become among the world’s pioneers in cycling.
Pogacar not only won the famed Tour de France yellow jersey, but also the white jersey for best young rider under 26 and the ‘King of the Mountains’ polka-dot jersey — matching last year’s feat.